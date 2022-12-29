Info Edge shares rise 0.77 per cent in Friday's trading session

Shares of Info Edge (India) Ltd. rose 0.77 per cent to Rs 3950.0 in Friday’s trade as of 10:56AM (IST) even as the benchmark Nifty ruled at 18228.7, up 37.7 points.

The scrip had closed at Rs 3919.9 in the previous session. The stock quoted a 52-week low of Rs 3314.0 and a high of Rs 5790.0. The company quoted a market-cap of Rs 50944.86 crore on the BSE.

On BSE, 6,268 shares have changed hands on the counter so far. At its prevailing price, the stock traded at 9.25 times its trailing 12-month EPS of Rs 427.13 per share and 3.37 times its book value. The return on equity (ROE) stood at Rs 74.0.

Key Financials



For the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, (India) Ltd. reported consolidated sales of Rs 726.81 crore, down 77.38 per cent from the same quarter a year ago. The company reported 98.6 per cent YoY de-growth in net profit at Rs 103.01 crore for the latest quarter.

Technical indicators



The relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stood at Friday. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, it is considered overbought condition when the RSI value is above 70 and oversold when it is below 30.

Analysts say the RSI indicator should not be seen in isolation, as it may not be sufficient to take a trading call, just the way a fundamental analyst cannot give a “buy” or “sell” recommendation using a single valuation ratio.