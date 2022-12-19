Info Edge shares gain 1.33% as Sensex rises

Shares of Info Edge (India) Ltd. traded 1.33 per cent higher in Monday’s session at 12:12PM (IST). The stock opened at Rs 4100.35 and has touched an intraday high and low of Rs 4234.65 and Rs 4067.0, respectively, during the session so far.

The stock quoted a 52-week high of Rs 5790.0 and a 52-week low of 3314.0. About 10,234 shares changed hands on the counter so far.

Benchmark Nifty50 was up 92.3 points at 18361.3, while the BSE Sensex traded 292.77 points higher at 61630.58 at the time of writing of this report.

In the Nifty pack, 5 stocks traded the day in the green, while 44 were in the red.

Key Financials



For the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, the company reported consolidated sales of Rs 726.81 crore, down 16.9 per cent from the previous quarter’s Rs 874.59 crore and down 77.38 per cent from the year-ago quarter. The company reported net profit of Rs 103.01 crore for the latest quarter.

Promoter Holdings



Promoters held 38.11 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while FIIs held 32.72 per cent and MFs 11.44 per cent.

Technicals



On the technical charts, the 200-Day Moving Average (DMA) of the stock stood at Rs 4095.77 on December 19, while the 50-DMA was at Rs 3956.24. If a stock trades above 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it usually means the immediate trend is upward. On the other hand, if the stock trades well below 50-DMA and 200-DMA both, it is considered as bearish trend and if trades between these averages, then it suggests the stock can go either way.