Info Edge shares down 1.16% as Sensex rises

Shares of Info Edge (India) Ltd. fell 1.16 per cent to Rs 3718.75 in Tuesday’s session as of 01:38PM (IST) even as the equity benchmark Sensex traded 299.58 points higher at 60392.55. Earlier in the day, the stock witnessed a gap up start to the session. The stock quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 5790.0 and a 52-week low of Rs 3314.0 on NSE. Around 5436 shares changed hands on the counter till 01:38PM (IST). The stock opened at Rs 3765.05 and has touched an intraday high and low of Rs 3796.85 and Rs 3695.3 during the session so far. The scrip quoted a price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of 8.7, earnings per share (EPS) of Rs 426.47 and price to book value (PB) of 3.37, while the return on equity (ROE) stood at Rs 74.0. Promoter/ FII Holding

The promoters held 38.05 per cent stake in the company as of January 17, while FII and MF ownerships stood at 32.72 per cent and 10.27 per cent, respectively. Key Financials

With a market capitalisation of Rs 47927.31 crore, the company operates in the Online Service/Marketplace industry. For the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, the company reported consolidated sales of Rs 726.81 crore, down 16.9 per cent from the previous quarter?s Rs 874.59 crore and down 77.38 per cent from the same quarter a year ago. The company reported net profit of Rs 103.01 crore for the latest quarter, down 98.6 per cent from the corresponding quarter last year. Technical Indicators

The relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 38.65. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, it is considered overbought condition when the RSI value is above 70 and oversold condition when it is below 30. Analysts say the RSI indicator should not be seen in isolation, as it may not be sufficient to take a trading call, just the way a fundamental analyst cannot give a “buy” or “sell” recommendation using a single valuation ratio.