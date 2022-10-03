Info Edge shares down 0.13% as Sensex falls

Shares of Info Edge (India) Ltd. fell 0.13 per cent to Rs 3857.45 in Monday’s session as of 11:06AM (IST) even as the equity benchmark Sensex traded 518.9 points lower at 56908.02.

Earlier in the day, the stock witnessed a gap down start to the session. The stock quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 7462.95 and a 52-week low of Rs 3314.0 on NSE. Around 5982 shares changed hands on the counter till 11:06AM (IST).

The stock opened at Rs 3835.15 and has touched an intraday high and low of Rs 3895.95 and Rs 3812.0 during the session so far. The counter quoted a price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of 3.9, earnings per share (EPS) of Rs 990.63 and price to book value (PB) of 3.37, while the return on equity (ROE) stood at Rs 74.0.

Promoter/ FII Holding

The promoters held 38.11 per cent stake in the company as of October 03, while FII and MF ownerships stood at 32.72 per cent and 11.44 per cent, respectively.

Key Financials



With a market capitalisation of Rs 49787.87 crore, the company operates in the Online Service/Marketplace industry. For the quarter ended 30-Jun-2022, the company reported consolidated sales of Rs 874.59 crore, up 24.97 per cent from the previous quarter?s Rs 699.86 crore and up 130.07 per cent from the same quarter a year ago. The company reported net profit of Rs 178.94 crore for the latest quarter, up 17.46 per cent from the corresponding quarter last year.

Technical Indicators

The relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 38.5. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, it is considered overbought condition when the RSI value is above 70 and oversold condition when it is below 30. Analysts say the RSI indicator should not be seen in isolation, as it may not be sufficient to take a trading call, just the way a fundamental analyst cannot give a “buy” or “sell” recommendation using a single valuation ratio.