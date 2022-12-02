Inflation is slowing down in euro zone, ECB's De Guindos says

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Vice-President of the European Central Bank (ECB) Luis de Guindos gives a statement during the second day of the Informal Meeting of EU Ministers for Economics and Financial Affairs in Berlin, Germany September 12, 2020. Odd Andersen/Pool via

MADRID (Reuters) – European Central Bank Vice-President Luis de Guindos welcomed on Friday a somewhat more positive reading of inflation in the euro zone in November and said prices had already started to slow down.

His comments came after inflation in the euro zone eased far more than expected in November, raising hopes that sky-high price growth is now past its peak and bolstering, if not outright sealing, the case for a gentler ECB rate hike.



