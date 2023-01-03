Inflation in 2023: Stick around, continue easing, or intensify?

MicroStockHub Risk: While inflation peaked at 9.1% in June, it is still way higher than the central bank’s desired 2% target. “We will stay the course until the job is done,” Fed Chair Jerome Powell declared at December’s policy meeting, while ECB President Christine Lagarde added that, “we’re not pivoting, we’re not wavering.” Last month, the Fed even raised its benchmark interest rate to the highest level in 15 years, and some fear that heightened geopolitical risks or uncontrollable events could happen again, causing inflation to spring back and return to its upward ascent. “Inflation forecasts were nowhere near high enough in 2022, and there’s no reason to believe they’ll be materially better in 2023. There’s more risk of a high-side surprise,” BMO Capital Markets macro strategist Benjamin Reitzes said in a research note. “In the future, it seems likely that supply chains will be shorter, more diversified and more resilient. Trade will likely narrow to more trusted partners and these changes will increase resilience, but at the cost of efficiency. And through this adjustment, production costs could rise, increasing price pressures.” Opportunity: The Fed raised rates seven times in 2022, pushing its benchmark from a range of 0% to 0.25%, to the current 4.25% to 4.50%. However, smaller increases were implemented in December and officials signaled that they only plan to keep raising rates to between 5% and 5.5% in 2023. Better outlooks are already materializing, with many seeing the Fed continuing to raise rates in the first quarter, pausing in the second and possibly cutting rates in Q3 or Q4. “Slowing demand, price discounts due to elevated inventories and declining housing prices, among other factors, will help temper inflation, which should in turn prompt major central banks to pause and assess their recent historic string of rate rises,” Morgan Stanley wrote in its 2023 Global Macro Outlook. “As consumer goods’ supply chains recover and labor markets see less friction, we could see a sharper and broader fall in inflation, which would imply a somewhat easier path for policy and higher growth globally.”