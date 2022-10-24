Inflation and Thanksgiving: What you can expect to pay for turkey and all the trimmings

From turkey to dinner rolls to pumpkin pie, it looks as if everything will be more expensive on your Thanksgiving dinner table this year.

While reporting a 13% increase in candy prices ahead of Halloween, September’s consumer price index also showed a 21% annual increase in all foods. Maybe most troubling for home chefs, though: The price of many Thanksgiving staples rose at the highest pace ever.

With less than five weeks until Thanksgiving, it’s unlikely we’ll be giving thanks to the Federal Reserve Board for raising interest rates and containing inflation – at least this year.

The American Farm Bureau Federation’s 37th annual Thanksgiving dinner cost survey will arrive in mid-November after its volunteer shoppers report about the prices they’ve seen around the country. Last year’s sleuthing found that prices jumped 14%, and that could worsen this year.

In the producer price index, which rose 8.5% in September, turkeys were more than double the index: up 20.6%. That’s on top of a 25% annual increase in September 2021.

Those increases also showed up in our shopping carts in September.

The September inflation report listed four dozen items with “largest ever” annual increases since the Bureau of Labor Statistics started tracking them. Most of the items are indexed to the early ’80s; some go back further.

Most important for grocery shoppers: Twenty of those largest-ever increases were foods or food categories (above). Other food categories saw the biggest annual increases since 1982, including cereal, sugar and food away from home.

One of the most puzzling annual increases in the September report showed up in the fats and oils section, which rose 22%.

Driving much of the much of the change: butter, up 27%, and margarine, up 44%. Combined they rose 32%.

CNBC did a deep dive into the phenomenon that largely leads back to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (a major producer of sunflower oil), drought in Canada (canola oil) and other weather conditions in Brazil (soybeans).

Vegetable oils are a key component of margarine, so with oil prices rising because of shortages driven by global events, the spread incurred its largest increase since April 1975.

Tighter milk supplies and rising production costs account for much of butter’s rise. Producer raw milk costs were up 28% annually in September.

You name the food: It was probably higher in September’s inflation report, and most of those increases were double-digit. Meat and fish were notable exceptions, but many beef and pork categories were some of the first to signal the rapid rise in inflation last year.

The November American Farm Bureau report will break out how much prices have changed for two potato species. Both saw single-digit increases last year, although the russet increases were nearly double that of sweet potatoes.

The CPI report isn’t that detailed, but the 17.5% annual increase in September suggests we’ll be paying more again this year for all kinds of potatoes.