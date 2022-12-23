Inex Project (INEX) Rises 0.3%, Outperforms the Crypto Market Friday – InvestorsObserver

Inex Project (INEX) has been relatively less volatile than the crypto market according to a recent analysis of the market. So far Friday, the crypto has added 0.3% to $0.00001219905127.

Low Volatility

InvestorsObserver gives Inex Project a low volatility rank of 20, placing it in the bottom 20% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge analyzes this means that the rank represents its recent trends and isn’t overly influenced by a sudden spike – or two – in volatility.

INEX’s low volatility reading comes with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively narrow price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Inex Project price is in a favorable position going forward. With support near $0.0000119492712849609 and resistance at $0.0000122978624142564. This leaves Inex Project with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

