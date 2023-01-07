Inex Project (INEX) Falls 0%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Saturday – InvestorsObserver

Inex Project (INEX) has been relatively less volatile when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Saturday, the crypto has fallen 0.21% to $0.00001264674906.

InvestorsObserver is giving Inex Project a 15 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on Inex Project!

InvestorsObserver gives Inex Project a low volatility rank of 15, placing it in the bottom 15% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge follows this makes its score defined by recent trends, rather than a bad day.

INEX’s low volatility reading is paired with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively narrow price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Inex Project price is in a good position going forward. With support set at $0.0000125933109993248 and resistance at $0.0000126765825152297. This positions Inex Project with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

