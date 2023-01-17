IndusInd Bank Q3 result: IndusInd Bank Q3 result preview: PAT may record strong YoY growth, key factors to watch out for – The Economic Times Video | ET NowET Now | 17 Jan 2023, 07:30 PM ISTPrivate sector lender IndusInd Bank is expected to report strong growth in income for the quarter ended December on the back of steady rise in loan book, but analysts’ view on the margin performance remains mixed.Related Videos08:18Bank of India Q3 profit up 12% to Rs 1,151 croreViews: 12504:11Mastek Q3 Results: Profit falls 20% YoY to Rs 67 crore; EBITDA down 2.2%Views: 18601:34Just Dial Q3 Results: Profit zooms three-fold to Rs 75.3 crore; stock hits upper circuitViews: 48202:27HDFC Bank Q3 Results: Profit rises 18.5% YoY to Rs 12,259 cr; NII up 25%; asset quality remains stableViews: 313301:34D-Mart Q3 Results Preview: Sales likely to grow 25% YoY; EBITDA, gross margins to remain under pressureViews: 138201:20HDFC Bank Q3 Results Preview: Net interest income, PAT expected to see an increaseViews: 461004:21Wipro Q3 Results: Cons PAT rises 3% YoY to Rs 3,053 cr; attrition rate moderates furtherViews: 327301:08Wipro Q3 Results Preview: Here’s what to expectViews: 301804:03HCL Tech Q3 Results: Profit beats estimates, rises 19% YoY to Rs 4,096 cr; Rs 10 dividend announcedViews: 303203:38Infosys Q3 Results: Profit beats estimates, rises 13% YoY to Rs 6,586 crViews: 456201:38HCL Tech Q3 Results preview: Key factors to watch out forViews: 352001:51Infosys Q3 Results preview: Sales, margins likely to improve; here’s what else to expectViews: 417305:44TCS Q3 profit rises 4% QoQ to Rs 10,846 cr, misses market estimatesViews: 349401:53Tata Consultancy Services Q3 Results Preview: Here’s what to expect and key factors to watch out forViews: 433703:38Tata Power Q2 net profit rises 85% to Rs 935 croreViews: 420905:39Maruti Suzuki profit soars 4 times to Rs 2,062 crore in Q2, beats Street estimatesViews: 199102:24Dabur Q2 Results: Q2 PAT of Rs 490 crore; results in line with estimatesViews: 168601:33ICICI Bank Q2 profit rises 37% YoY to Rs 7,558 croreViews: 203004:26HUL Q2 profit rises 20% YoY to Rs 2,616 croreViews: 76003:00RIL Q2FY23 preview: Here’s what to expectViews: 219002:04Axis Bank Q2 profit zooms 70% YoY to Rs 5,330 croreViews: 65700:30ITC Q2 profit rises 21% YoY to Rs 4,466 croreViews: 74505:16Infosys Q2 Results: Profit rises 11% YoY to Rs 6,021 crore; revenue jumps 23%Views: 203003:03HCL Tech Q2 Results: Profit up 7% YoY to Rs 3,489 crore; firm declares interim dividend of Rs 10 per shareViews: 159603:45Wipro Q2 Results: Net profit declines 9% YoY to Rs 2,660 crore; revenue rises 14.6%Views: 152304:40SBI Q1 net profit down 6.7% at Rs 6,068 croreViews: 134505:03M&M Q1 profit surges 67% YoY to Rs 1,430 croreViews: 32902:06Dabur Q1 profit marginally rises to Rs 441 croreViews: 6702:23Zomato Q1 net loss narrows to Rs 186 cr; revenue rises 68%Views: 32501:26HDFC Q1 profit rises 22% YoY to Rs 3,669 crore; NII up 8%Views: 94706:25Bajaj Finance Q1 profit surges 159% YoY to Rs 2,596 croreViews: 58205:21Tata Motors Q1 loss widens to Rs 5,007 crore; revenue jumps 9% YoYViews: 51905:52Maruti Suzuki Q1 profit jumps 130% YoY to Rs 1,013 croreViews: 35401:40L&T Q1 results: Net profit rises 45% to Rs 1,702 crore in April-JuneViews: 3401:47Asian Paints Q1 results: Profit jumps 80.4% to Rs 1,036 cr, sales up 55%Views: 2004:41HDFC Bank Q1 Results: Profit rises 19% YoY to Rs 9,196 crore; NII up 15%Views: 2101:28Mindtree Q1 Results: Net profit up 37% at Rs 471.6 crore in April-JuneViews: 29403:03HCL Tech Q1 results: Consolidated PAT comes at Rs 3,283 cr; revenue jumps 17%Views: 2100:38Zomato Q4 net loss nearly triples to Rs 360 croreViews: 955To see your saved stories, click on link hightlighted in bold