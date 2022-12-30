IndusInd Bank among top 5 stock picks by IIFL Securities for 2023

Godrej Agrovet is another stock in IIFL Securities’ shopping cart with a target of Rs 570, an upside potential of 20% from the current market price of Rs 475 per share.”We retain our positive stance on the stock, even with the underperformance in 2Q, and remain optimistic for margins to mean revert in a couple of quarters across key businesses. Medium-term growth looks encouraging as key businesses recover from cyclical pressures, and Astec continues to grow strongly. At 21/17x FY24/25 P/E, valuations are attractive vs its peer-set in India; downside risk from these levels is minimal. We think the demonstration of healthy earnings growth could potentially spark a re-rating,” it said.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views, and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of the Economic Times)