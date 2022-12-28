Indus Towers shares down 0.9% as Nifty gains

NEW DELHI: Shares of Indus Towers Ltd. traded 0.9 per cent down in Wednesday’s trade at 02:06PM (IST). Around 49,413 shares changed hands on the counter.

The counter opened at Rs 194.05 and touched an intraday high and low of Rs 194.9 and Rs 190.6, respectively, in the session so far. Shares of the company of Ltd. quoted a 52-week high of Rs 278.1 and a 52-week low of Rs 181.15.

As per BSE, the total market cap of the Indus Towers Ltd. stood at Rs 51715.84 crore at the time of writing this report.

Key Financials



The company reported consolidated net sales of Rs 8029.5 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, up 14.87 per cent from previous quarter’s Rs 6989.8 crore and up 15.21 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 6969.2 crore.

The net profit for latest quarter stood at Rs 871.8 crore, down 44.06 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.

Shareholding pattern



As of 30-Jun-2022, DIIs held 2.24 per cent stake in the firm, while foreign institutional investors held 42.2 per cent and the promoters 53.51 per cent.



Valuation ratio



According to BSE data, the stock traded at a price-to-earnings multiple of 10.89 and a price-to-book ratio of 2.7. A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price because of better future growth expectations. Price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and is the measure of the price that investors are ready to pay even for no growth in the business.

Indus Towers Ltd. belongs to the Telecommunications – Allied Services industry.