Indus Towers shares decline 0.73% as Sensex climbs

Shares of the Indus Towers Ltd. traded at Rs 183.15 on BSE at 01:01PM (IST) on Friday, down 0.73 per cent from previous close. The scrip quoted a 52-week low price of Rs 181.15 and a high of Rs 278.1. Earlier, the stock saw a gap up opening in the morning. A total of 28,018 lakh shares changed hands on the counter till 01:01PM (IST). The stock of Ltd. commands a market value of Rs 49357.77 crore. The stock traded at a price-to-earning (P/E) multiple of 10.39, while the price-to-book value ratio stood at 2.7. Return on equity (ROE) was at 28.77 per cent, according to exchange data.

In the BSE500 pack, 280 stocks traded in the green, while 221 stocks were in the red.

Promoters held 68.81 per cent in the Indus Towers Ltd. as of 30-Jun-2022 while foreign portfolio investors and domestic institutional investors owned 29.02 per cent and 0.56 per cent, respectively.