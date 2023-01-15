Indonesia Is Launching Official Crypto Exchange – Blockzeit

The digital asset market has seen a recent shift as market participants begin to rotate into alternative coins (altcoins) amidst a sudden spike in volatility. This phenomenon was noted by Arcane Research, a digital-asset analysis firm. According to markets analyst Glenn Williams Jr, this spike in activity is surprising given how low volatility has been in recent weeks. The speculation surrounding the Digital Currency Group (the owner of CoinDesk) continues to fuel this trend. This can be seen in the narrowing of the so-called “GBTC discount” to an eight-week low. Indonesia’s Government to Launch Crypto Exchange In a separate but related development, the government of Indonesia has announced plans to launch its own crypto exchange. However, it’s not accurate to think of this as a direct competitor to existing exchanges like Binance. In Indonesia, crypto exchanges are referred to as “Physical Traders of Crypto Assets” by the country’s Commodity Futures Trading Regulatory Agency, also known as BAPPEBTI. The concept of a “crypto exchange” in Indonesia is closer to a pricing reference index, such as the NASDAQ composite. This is one element in the trading infrastructure ecosystem, alongside nationally regulated custodians, and a futures clearing house. The goal is to make crypto trading mainstream in Indonesia and turn it into an institutional-grade asset. This can only be achieved with regulations and infrastructure similar to traditional finance (TradFi). However, there are concerns that this level of regulation could dampen the appeal of crypto for some investors. The government may implement restrictions such as trading hours and limitations on price movements. BAPPEBTI has not yet announced a timeline for the launch of this infrastructure, but they are targeting to launch it this year. If successful, this system and infrastructure will be the first of its kind in the world. Indonesia, with its large population, is the perfect place to test this new model. It will be interesting to see how this develops and how it will impact the broader crypto market. Final thoughts The crypto market is currently experiencing a shift as market participants rotate into alternative coins, leading to a spike in volatility. Meanwhile, the government of Indonesia is taking steps to launch its own crypto exchange, with the goal of making crypto trading mainstream and institutional-grade. While this level of regulation may be beneficial for some, it could also dampen the appeal of crypto for others. The developments in the crypto market, especially in the institutional level, is worth keeping an eye on. As the market evolves and matures, it will be important to stay informed and adapt to the changes to make informed decisions.