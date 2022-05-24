Investigation by Tucson Strike Force Leads to Indictment of 13 Members of Drug Distribution Conspiracy

(STL.News) Today, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona announced the unsealing of a 30-count indictment against 13 individuals for charges related to the distribution of methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, and heroin. On May 4, a federal grand jury in Tucson returned the indictment against the following individuals:

Jasiel Soloman Corral-Cinco, 32, of Nogales, Sonora, Mexico.

Eduardo Martinez-Torres, 38, of Tucson, Arizona.

Carlos Edgardo Rincones Vega, 25, of Nogales, Sonora, Mexico.

Hector Manuel Cruz, 37, of Tucson, Arizona.

Angel Ariel-Zubia, 31, of Nogales, Sonora, Mexico.

Melecio Hernan Garcia, 32, of Rio Rico, Arizona.

Alejandro Reyes Altamirano, 29, of Tucson, Arizona.

Ruben Sebastian Felix-Escamilla, 24, of Sonora, Mexico.

Jesus Castenada, 22, of Tucson, Arizona.

Jose Flores, 32, of Rio Rico, Arizona.

Alejandro Linares, 35, of Rio Rico, Arizona.

Eduardo Linares, 36, of Rio Rico, Arizona.

Alejandro Melendez, 43, of Phoenix, Arizona.

The indictment alleges that the 13 individuals were members of a Mexican-based drug trafficking organization that was involved in the delivery of large quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, counterfeit M-30 oxycontin pills laced with fentanyl, and heroin. The investigation leading to their indictment involved a series of drug transactions in Arizona as well as seizures of drugs at Ports of Entry.

A conviction for Conspiracy to Possess with the intent to Distribute the quantities of drugs alleged in the Indictment carries a maximum penalty of life in prison, and a $10,000,000.00 fine.

An indictment is simply a method by which a person is charged with criminal activity and raises no inference of guilt. An individual is presumed innocent until evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

This investigation was a collaborative effort between federal, state, and local investigators and is part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) initiative in Southern Arizona that is being led by the Tucson Strike Force.

The United States Drug Enforcement Administration and the Arizona Department of Public Safety led the investigation, with significant contributions from Customs and Border Protection’s U.S. Border Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations, the United States Marshal Service, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the Marana Police Department, and the South Tucson Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney and Lead Strike Force Attorney David Petermann, District of Arizona, Tucson, is handling the prosecution.

