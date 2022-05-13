Indictment Charges Two With Violating Federal Drug Laws

(STL.News) Two former residents of Erie, Pennsylvania have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Erie on charges of violating federal drug laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced .

The four-count Superseding Indictment named Jose Anibal Martinez, Jr., 34 and David Michael Sullivan, 43, as defendants.

According to the Superseding Indictment presented to the court, on or about November 5, 2021, Martinez and Sullivan conspired to possess with intent to distribute and distribute more than fifty grams of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine. In addition, on or about July 16, 2021, Martinez possessed with intent to distribute and distributed more than fifty grams of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.

On March 16, 2022, Martinez possessed with intent to distribute more than forty grams of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl and more than one hundred grams of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of heroin.

The law provides for a maximum total sentence of 120 years in prison, a fine of $15,000,000, or both for Martinez and a maximum total sentence of 80 years in prison, a fine of $10,000,000, or both for Sullivan. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendants.

Assistant United States Attorney Paul S. Sellers is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Erie Area Gang Law Enforcement (EAGLE) task force, which is comprised of members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Pennsylvania State Police, and the Erie Bureau of Police, the Oil City Police Department, the Franklin Police Department, and the Titusville Police Department conducted the investigation leading to the Superseding Indictment in this case.

A Superseding Indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

