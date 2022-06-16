Federal Grand Jury Returns Indictment Against Two Men for Conspiracy to Steal Mail and Possession

(STL.News) A federal grand jury in Louisville returned an indictment today charging two local men with conspiring to steal mail from authorized depositories of the United States Postal Service and unlawfully possessing a postal key that opened official mail receptacles.

According to the indictment, on June 8, 2022, Angel Martin, 23, and Brandon King, 20, engaged in a conspiracy to steal mail from United States Postal Service’s collection boxes on Hunsinger Lane and Billtown Road in Louisville, Kentucky. As part of this conspiracy, Martin and King unlawfully possessed an “arrow key,” which is a special key used to open official mail collection boxes.

Martin and King are both charged with conspiring to steal from an authorized depository for mail matter, post office, letter box, and mail receptacle, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 371, and unlawful possession of a key suited to locks on authorized receptacles for the deposit and delivery of mail matter, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1704. If convicted, each face a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.

There is no parole in the federal system. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. Both defendants will be scheduled to make their initial court appearances before a U.S. Magistrate Judge of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky.

U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky made the announcement.

The United States Postal Inspection Service and the Jeffersontown Police Department are investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joel King is prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today