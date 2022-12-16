Indices fall for 2nd straight session amid weak global trends; Sensex sheds 461 pts

Negative global cues following successive rate hikes by Fed, ECB and BoE compelled benchmark equity indices to extend their losing streak to a second straight session on Friday. Selling was seen across all sectors.

The 30-share Sensex ended 461 points lower at 61,338, while its broader peer Nifty 50 ended at 18,250 level.

Global markets extended their rout as the ECB and BoE followed the Fed in raising policy rates by half a percent while maintaining a hawkish tone on inflation, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at , said.

“The aggressiveness of central banks in combating inflation has raised concerns about the global economy’s health. Despite attempts to recoup losses, a lack of global support pushed the indices back into negative territory,” Nair added.

In the Sensex pack, M&M, , Dr Reddy’s Lab and were the top laggards, falling over 2%. , , , and also closed with cuts. On the other hand, only , and closed with gains.

Sectorally, Nifty PSU Bank fell 2.92% while Nifty Healthcare Index declined 1.51%. Nifty IT and Nifty Pharma also closed higher. Whereas, in the broader market, Nifty Midcap50 plunged 1.68% and Smallcap50 dropped 0.34%.

“Nifty lost 1.23% over the week and looks set to continue its downmove. The 18,088-18,133 band is the next support while 18,442 could be tough to breach in the near term,” said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at Securities.

Earlier in Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.87% while South Korea’s Kospi and China’s Shanghai Composite ended flat with negative bias.

The rupee weakened on Friday. It declined 0.1% to 82.87 per dollar, mainly on account of dollar demand from oil and other importers. While the Brent crude February futures declined 2.61% to $79.09 per barrel.

The market breadth was skewed in favour of bears. About 2,115 stocks declined, 1,415 gained and 132 remained unchanged.

The market capitalisation of all listed companies on the BSE declined Rs 2.94 lakh crore to Rs 285.53 lakh crore.