Indices end on a flat note; bank stocks offest heavy IT selling

Apprehensive of taking sides ahead of the US Fed meeting beginning tomorrow, traders remained non-reactive on Monday. The domestic equity market, as a consequence, ended flat today with Sensex ending 51 points lower at 62,130, while Nifty 50 settled 0.55 points higher.

In the Sensex pack, , , and were the top losers, falling about 1-2%. , SBI, , , and also closed lower.

On the other hand, , , Dr Reddy’s Labs, , and closed with the gains.

A tepid start-off in the domestic market was flattened by a recovery in banking, metals, and oil & gas, while continued selling in IT stocks weighed the indices down, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at , said.

“Key inflation numbers are expected to soften from the previous month, owing to a moderation in food prices. Extending the stock market route, the global markets remained fragile as rate decisions by major central banks took centre stage,” Nair added.

Sectorally, the Nifty Consumer Durables fell 0.91% while Nifty IT declined 0.40%, while Nifty Metal and Nifty PSU Bank closed higher. Whereas, in the broader market, Nifty Midcap50 surged 0.49% and Smallcap50 increased 0.34%.

Earlier in Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.21%, South Korea’s Kospi plunged 0.67% and China’s Shanghai Composite declined 0.87%.

The rupee weakened on Monday. It declined 0.32% to 82.53 per dollar, bouncing back from a near-82.75 level during the session. While the Brent crude February futures declined 0.62% to $75.61 per barrel.

The market breadth was skewed in favour of bulls. About 1,816 stocks gained, 1,769 declined and 201 remained unchanged.