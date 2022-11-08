India's balance of payments may slip into $45-50 bn deficit

India‘s balance of payments is likely to slip into a $45-50 billion deficit in the current fiscal year, according to an internal assessment by the finance ministry. This order of forex outflow may keep the rupee under pressure but the Centre is confident the deficit can be managed comfortably with foreign exchange reserves at a healthy $531 billion.

“The balance of payments (BoP) will remain in deficit this year,” a senior finance ministry official said. “Assuming no further major shocks going forward… the shortfall will be $45-50 billion this fiscal year, the initial estimation shows.”

The balance of payments (BOP) summarises all the transactions of an economy with the rest of the world across two broad heads – current account and capital account. It stood at a surplus of $47.5 billion in FY22.

Trade Deficit



The finance ministry is working on revised estimates for the current fiscal year as a part of the budget exercise.

The BoP is likely to be in deficit because of the yawning goods trade imbalance that may not get bridged by the invisibles surplus – largely software exports and inward remittances – and capital inflows, which are also expected to be muted in the current fiscal year.

India had a merchandise trade deficit of $148 billion in the first half of FY23, almost double the $76 billion a year earlier.

The official cited above said that the current account deficit will be above 3% of GDP but below 3.5%. This deficit was 1.2% of GDP or $38.7 billion in FY22.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected India’s FY23 current account deficit at $121 billion or 3.5% of GDP.

In the June quarter, the current account was in a $23.9 billion deficit, or 2.8% of GDP, though the BoP returned a $4.6 billion surplus on strong remittances and services exports.

“We are estimating the current account deficit at 3.4% of GDP,” said chief economist Aditi Nayar.

‘Not a concern’

The official brushed aside worries over the BoP deficit.

“This is a challenging year globally and we will have our own shocks,” the person said. “However, we are still in a comfortable position, and this (BoP deficit) can be comfortably managed.”

The official added that the pressure on the local currency is likely to continue for some time but a clearer picture will emerge next month.

“The rupee will be under some strain. However, by mid-December there will be more stability,” the official said.

The rupee touched a lifetime low of 83.29 against the dollar on October 20. It ended at 82.38 on Monday.

Last week, chief economic adviser V Anantha Nageswaran indicated that BoP may go into the negative.

“We should be prepared for the balance of payments to be in deficit this year and next year,” CEA said, adding that India has comfortable forex reserves and it should be able to ride this out.

The National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) has pegged the BoP for FY23 at $40-50 billion.

“Although this number is of significance, emerging markets are facing a reversal of capital flows and the impact on India will be much more muted than the rest of the global economy,” said NCAER director general Poonam Gupta. “India will be able to handle it because of resilience.”