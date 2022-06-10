Indianapolis: Willie Irving Sentenced for Multiple Crimes

Career Offender, Willie Irving Sentenced to 15 Years in Federal Prison for Firearm Offenses and Illegal Drug Distribution

(STL.News) Willie Irving, 30, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was sentenced to 180 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute spice, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to court documents, on May 23, 2019, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers executed a search warrant at Irving’s residence after seeing social media posts where he advertised drugs for sale. The search yielded narcotics, a firearm, and drug dealing paraphernalia.

Irving is prohibited from legally possessing a firearm due to multiple prior felony convictions. Irving committed the current offense three months after completing his sentence for aggravated battery in Marion County. In that case, Irving shot a minor girl in the head over a snowball fight.

Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, Daryl S. McCormick, Special Agent in Charge of the ATF Columbus Field Division, and Chief Randal Taylor, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department made the announcement.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigated the case. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt. As part of the sentence, Judge Pratt ordered that Irving be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for five years following his release from federal prison.

U.S. Attorney Myers thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Abhishek S. Kambli who prosecuted this case.

This case was brought as part of the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force (ICGTF). ICGTF is a partnership of law enforcement officers and analysts from several central Indiana law enforcement agencies in Boone, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Marion, Morgan, Johnson, and Shelby counties.

In cooperation with state, local, and federal partners, ICGTF collaborates to address violent crime through a comprehensive strategy including innovative approaches to locating suspects and evidence related to violent crimes and illegal possession of firearms.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today