Indianapolis IN CBP K9 Sniffs Out $1.5 Million Fentanyl Seizure

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (STL.News) On March 30, Indianapolis U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted approximately four-and-a-half pounds of fentanyl in a package destined to East Elmhurst, New York

The shipment was transiting through a local express consignment facility when CBP K9 Balbina alerted to the package. When officers opened the shipment they found a white styrofoam cooler lined with padded black material. The cooler held two sealed packages of white powder that tested positive for fentanyl. The street value for the fentanyl is about $1.5 million.

Indianapolis Port Director James Moore praised the canine staff for their outstanding interdiction. “Opioids pose a real danger to every community in America and are having fatal consequences across our nation,” said Moore. “This week our CBP officers were able to stop an enormous amount of these deadly narcotics from hitting our streets.”

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid drug with a potency roughly 100 times greater than morphine. It was originally developed to control pain for cancer patients. Large quantities of fentanyl have been manufactured in China but it is now mostly made in Mexico, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

“These efforts show our resolve to prevent these deadly drugs from entering our communities,” said Chief CBP Officer Tim Hubbard.

With more than 1,500 canine teams, the CBP Canine Program is the largest and most diverse law enforcement canine program in the country. The Canine Program supports canine training initiatives and serves as a resource center for a multitude of domestic and international law enforcement partners, and its graduates consistently excel in the field and in competition.

CBP conducts operations at ports of entry throughout the United States, and regularly screens arriving international passengers and cargo for narcotics, weapons, and other restricted or prohibited products. CBP strives to serve as the premier law enforcement agency enhancing the Nation’s safety, security, and prosperity through collaboration, innovation, and integration.