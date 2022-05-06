Indianapolis: Gerald Hoye Sentenced for Sexual Exploitation

Indianapolis Truck Driver, Gerald Hoye Sentenced to Thirty Years in Federal Prison for Sexual Exploitation of a Child

(STL.News) Gerald Hoye, 43, of Indianapolis, was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison following his guilty plea to sexual exploitation of a child.

According to court documents, agents with the U.S. Secret Service (USSS) received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that sexually explicit images of a child had been sent from a child’s Facebook account to an adult’s Facebook account. Further information received from NCMEC showed sexually explicit conversations were taking place through Facebook Messenger between the child and the adult.

Law enforcement officers determined the adult was Hoye, a then-41-year-old truck driver living in Indianapolis. The child victim lived in another state and was under 16 years old. Hoye coerced and manipulated the child by offering her money in exchange for sexually explicit photos and videos. In September of 2019, Hoye traveled to the victim’s home and transported her to another state, where he engaged in illegal sexual conduct with the child.

Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana and Andrew M. Campion, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Secret Service Indianapolis Field Office made the announcement.

The U.S. Secret Service investigated the case. The Federal Bureau of Investigation also provided valuable assistance. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge James P. Hanlon. As part of the sentence, Judge Hanlon ordered that the defendant be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 10 years following his release from prison and ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution to the victim. Hoye must also register as a sex offender wherever he lives, works, or goes to school, as required by law.

U.S. Attorney Myers thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristina M. Korobov who prosecuted this case.

In fiscal year 2019, the most recent year for which data is available, the Southern District of Indiana was second out of the 94 federal districts in the country for the number of child sexual exploitation cases prosecuted.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today