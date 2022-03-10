Indianapolis: Gary Tinsley Sentenced for the Armed Robbery

Convicted Murderer, Gary Tinsley Sentenced to 25 Years in Federal Prison for the Armed Robbery of a Carmel Bank

(STL.News) Gary Tinsley, 47, of Indianapolis, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison after being found guilty following a jury trial for armed bank robbery, brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to court documents and evidence presented a trial, on May 13, 2019, Tinsley and his accomplice entered the Stock Yards Bank & Trust in Carmel armed with a firearm. They provided a demand note to the teller announcing a robbery, zip tied the tellers, and stole approximately $67,000 in U.S. currency. Further investigation and evidence collected at the bank later identified Tinsley as one of the robbery suspects and the owner of a vehicle matching the description of the getaway car during the bank robbery.

On September 17, 2019, Tinsley exited his residence and left in his vehicle. Tinsley was stopped by police a short time later and was in possession of three loaded handguns, and five additional fully loaded magazines. Tinsley was also in possession of marijuana and methamphetamine at the time of the stop. Tinsley is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a prior felony conviction for murder in Marion County, Indiana in January 1993.

A search warrant was executed at Tinsley’s residence and five additional firearms were seized, along with zip ties and clothing used in the robbery, and an additional amount of marijuana.

Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana and FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Herbert J. Stapleton made the announcement.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations Indiana Violent Crime Task Force investigated the case. The Carmel Police Department and the Indiana State Police also provided valuable assistance. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge James P. Hanlon. As part of the sentence, Judge Hanlon ordered that the defendant be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 5 years following his release from federal prison. Tinsley was also ordered to pay $67,455.15 in restitution.

U.S. Attorney Myers thanked Assistant U.S. Attorneys Lawrence D. Hilton and Lindsay E. Karwoski who prosecuted this case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. The Department of Justice reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement, and the local community to develop effective, locally based strategies to reduce violent crime.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today