Indiana State Police receive grants from Department of Justice to combat illegal manufacture and distribution of methamphetamine and opioids

(STL.News) – The Department of Justice‘s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) today announced nearly $42 million in funding to support state-level law enforcement agencies in combating the illegal manufacturing and distribution of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, carfentanil, and prescription opioids.

The Indiana State Police will receive over $2 million in funding to support investigations into trafficking in heroin, fentanyl, or carfentanil or the unlawful distribution of prescription opioids.

“The Indiana State Police are so deserving of this grant money,” said Southern District of Indiana United States Attorney Josh J. Minkler. “They are on the front lines of this public health crisis by combating the scourge of opioid and methamphetamine use in Indiana. This is just another example of how the Indiana State Police and all law enforcement protect and serve Hoosiers on a daily basis.”

“Today, two grant awards totaling over $2.2 million were awarded to the Indiana State Police. The grant money will be used to focus on combating methamphetamine and heroin distribution in Indiana,” said Northern District of Indiana United States Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II. “My Office has put a special emphasis on investigating and prosecuting individuals who distribute addictive drugs such as methamphetamine and heroin, along with other opioids, on the streets of Northern Indiana, and this funding will help continue those efforts. I am pleased to partner with the Indiana State Police and its dedicated troopers who put their lives on the line daily to provide safety for Indiana families.”

“We are extremely thankful and honored to be a recipient of these two grants, which will assist our investigators who work on the front lines of the opioid crisis every day. We are so very proud to collaborate with our law enforcement partners throughout the state in working to make our communities safer for everyone”, said Doug Carter, Superintendent of the Indiana State Police.

Drug overdose deaths and opioid-involved deaths continue to increase in the United States. Deaths from drug overdoses are up among both men and women, all races, and adults of nearly all ages, with more than three out of five drug overdose deaths involving an opioid. More than 130 people die every day in the United States after overdosing on opioids, while methamphetamine continues to be one of the most commonly misused stimulant drugs in the world and is the drug that most contributes to violent crime.

The COPS Office is awarding more than $29.7 million in grant funding to 14 state law enforcement agency task forces through the Anti-Heroin Task Force Program (AHTF). AHTF provides three years of funding directly to state-level law enforcement agencies with multijurisdictional reach and interdisciplinary team (e.g., task force) structures, in states with high per capita rates of primary treatment admissions for heroin, fentanyl, carfentanil, and other opioids. This funding will support the location or investigation of illicit activities through statewide collaboration related to the distribution of heroin, fentanyl, or carfentanil or the unlawful distribution of prescription opioids.

The Indiana State Police will receive $1,285,080.00 through the AHTF Program.

Through the COPS Anti-Methamphetamine Program (CAMP), the COPS Office is also awarding $12 million to 12 state law enforcement agencies. These state agencies have demonstrated numerous seizures of precursor chemicals, finished methamphetamine, laboratories, and laboratory dump seizures. State agencies are being awarded three years of funding through CAMP to support the location or investigation of illicit activities related to the manufacture and distribution of methamphetamine, including precursor diversion, laboratories, or methamphetamine trafficking.

