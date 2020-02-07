Indiana, Kentucky drug trafficking organization dismantled

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Josh J. Minkler announced federal charges against 17 individuals, who are alleged to have operated a drug trafficking organization, some of whom are members and associates of the Evansville Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club, for bringing large quantities of methamphetamine into Evansville, Ind. and surrounding areas. The defendants were indicted on charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, and multiple firearms related charges.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to making the Southern District of Indiana the most inhospitable place to sell methamphetamine and other dangerous drugs,” said Minkler. “Those organizations and individuals, who choose to peddle drugs into our neighborhoods, will be prosecuted fully under federal law.”

Those charged federally include:

Central Holman IV, 28, Owensboro, Ky.

Gary Wayne Forston, 39, Evansville, Ind.

Jason Wilson, 42, Evansville, Ind.

Adam Lafferty, 38, Evansville, Ind.

Shane Lewis, 32, Evansville, Ind.

James Benton, 66, Evansville, Ind.

Brian Eden, 40, Evansville, Ind,

Paul Overby, 45, Evansville, Ind.

Kimberly Wilson, 37, Evansville, Ind.

Jesse Wilson, 34, Evansville, Ind.

Matthew Meredith, 40, Evansville, Ind.

Clarence Grubbs, 48, Evansville, Ind.

Daniel Wiscaver, 61, Winslow, Ind.

April Martin, 45, Evansville, Ind.

Derek Sander, 48, Evansville, Ind.

Demoreal Killebrew, 21, Owensboro, Ky.

Prince Moss, 34, Owensboro, Ky.

Central Holman IV is alleged to be the source of supply of methamphetamine for the conspiracy. Gary Forston and Jason Wilson are alleged to be the leaders and supervisors of the conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Forston and Jason Wilson are charged with obtaining large quantities of methamphetamine from Holman for distribution. After acquiring the methamphetamine, Forston and Jason Wilson are charged with distributing the methamphetamine to mid-level distributors, which included Adam Lafferty, Shane Lewis, James Benton, Brian Eden, Paul Overby, Kimberly Wilson, Jesse Wilson, Matthew Meredith, Clarence Grubbs, Daniel Wiscaver, and April Martin. The mid-level distributors are charged with distributing the methamphetamine to low-level distributors or users.

Demoreal Killebrew and Prince Moss are charged with conspiring to distribute over 500 grams of methamphetamine and distributing methamphetamine.

Various residences and properties in Evansville, Ind., including the Grim Reaper Motorcycle Club Clubhouse, and Owensboro, Ky., are alleged to have been used by the defendants to store methamphetamine, firearms, and United States currency generated from the sale and distribution of methamphetamine.

The charges come as a result of a months-long investigation by multiple federal and local law enforcement agencies. Through the course of the investigation, and as a result of multiple search warrants executed in November 2019, including at the Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club Clubhouse and elsewhere, authorities seized over ten pounds of methamphetamine, 23 firearms, and a large amount of United States Currency.

Jason Wilson was arrested on June 15, 2019. Holman and Forston were arrested on November 19, 2019. Lafferty, Lewis, Benton, Meredith, Martin, and Sander were arrested on January 22, 2020. Wiscaver was taken into federal custody on January 27, 2020. Killebrew was arrested on January 30, 2020. Eden was taken into federal custody on January 31, 2020.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Drug Enforcement Administration, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Evansville Police Department, Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana State Police, Owensboro Police Department, Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office, Warrick County Prosecutor’s Office, Pike County Prosecutor’s Office, and Posey County Prosecutor’s Office.

Kimberly Wilson and Jesse Wilson have not been arrested and are currently fugitives. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kimberly Wilson and Jesse Wilson should contact the Evansville Bureau of ATF at (800) ATF-GUNS.

“The individuals arrested during this complex investigation were responsible for transporting large quantities of methamphetamine from Owensboro, Kentucky to Evansville, Indiana,” said DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Michael Gannon. “Throughout the course of this investigation, agents seized approximately 30 pounds of methamphetamine, 22 firearms, and arrested 17 defendants. DEA commends the outstanding work that was done by our federal, state, and local partners, as well as the United States Attorney’s Offices in both the Southern District of Indiana and the Western District of Kentucky. This was clearly a first-class collaborative effort.

Today was a big win! Taking this much methamphetamine and firearms off the streets is huge. It is important for drug traffickers to know that DEA and our partners are not going to sit back and let criminal organizations such as the Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club, arm themselves with an array of weapons, and use fear and intimidation as a platform to distribute methamphetamine onto the fine streets of Evansville, Indiana. Drug traffickers and organizations like this, who prey on people with addiction issues, must be held accountable for their actions. DEA and our partners will utilize all available resources to take investigations to the highest levels and steam roll drug dealers who are peddling garbage into our communities.”

“There is no place in our society for individuals or organizations who use firearms for violent, criminal purposes,” said Jonathan McPherson, Special Agent in Charge of ATF’s Columbus Field Division. “ATF will continue to work with our law enforcement partners in southern Indiana to bring those individuals to justice.”

“We have made it a priority to rid our community of drug dealers and violent actors,” said Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin. “The arrest of these seventeen individuals is a great example of how our agencies work together as a team. If you are choosing to live this dangerous lifestyle in our community, please know that our team will be looking at you next.”

According to Assistant United States Attorneys Frank E. Dahl III (Southern District of Indiana) and Seth Hancock (Western District of Kentucky) who are prosecuting this case for the government, all of the defendants except Sander face ten years to life imprisonment if convicted. Sander faces up to ten years in prison if convicted.

An indictment is only a charge and not evidence of guilt. All defendants are considered innocent until proven otherwise in federal court.

