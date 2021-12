INDIANAPOLIS, IN (STL.News) Governor Eric J. Holcomb will announce the administrative and legislative priorities for the 2022 session.

WHEN:

2:30 p.m. ET, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

WHERE:

Indiana Government Center South

Conference Rm C

302 W. Washington St.

Indianapolis, IN 46204

Media outlets that wish to broadcast the press conference live can also use the livestream, which is available to the public: https://youtube.com/govholcomb or https://IN.gov/gov/live.