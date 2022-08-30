Indiana Governor to Minimize Disruption of Fuel Supply

Gov. Holcomb signs Executive Order to Minimize Disruption of Fuel Supply Following Fire

INDIANAPOLIS (STL.News) Governor Eric J. Holcomb signed Executive Order 22-13, suspending certain regulations in order to minimize the disruption of adequate fuel supply to Hoosiers and motorists in surrounding states after an electrical fire at the BP Whiting refinery on Aug. 24, which caused it to shut down production.

The order temporarily waives regulations regarding vapor pressure requirements on fuel standards and lifts restrictions on hours of service relating to motor carriers and drivers transporting fuels. The temporary suspensions are meant to expedite the refining and transporting of fuel through Indiana. The refinery provided up to 25 percent of the refined fuel used in Indiana before the fire temporarily shuttered it.

Click HERE to view the executive order.

