Gov. Holcomb to Announce Indiana Supreme Court Appointment

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (STL.News) Governor Eric J. Holcomb will announce his appointment to serve on the Indiana Supreme Court. The appointee will replace Indiana Supreme Court Justice Steven David who is set to retire.

WHO:

Gov. Holcomb

WHEN:

10:30 a.m. ET, Friday, June 10, 2022

WHERE:

Indiana Statehouse

Governor’s Office, RM 206

200 W Washington St.

Indianapolis, IN 46204

A livestream will be available at in.gov/gov/live.