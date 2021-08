INDIANAPOLIS, IN (STL.News) Governor Eric J. Holcomb will announce his appointment to serve on the Indiana Court of Appeals and replace the position vacated by Judge James S. Kirsch’s retirement.

WHO:

Gov. Holcomb

Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush

WHEN:

11:00 a.m. ET, Thursday, August 12, 2021

WHERE:

Indiana Statehouse

Governor’s Office, RM 206

200 W Washington St.

Indianapolis, IN 46204