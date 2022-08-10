Indiana Governor Ordered to call a Special Election

Gov. Holcomb signs Executive Order to call a Special Election

INDIANAPOLIS-Governor Eric J. Holcomb signed Executive Order 22-12 calling a special election in the Second Congressional District. The special election will be held to fill the vacancy in the office of United States Representative for the Second Congressional District due to the death of Rep. Jackie Walorski. The special election will be held concurrently with the general election on Nov. 8, 2022.

Click HERE to view the executive order.

Click HERE for more information on the special election.