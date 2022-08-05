Indiana Governor on special session progress

Gov. Holcomb issues statement on special session progress

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric J. Holcomb offered the following statement:

“I am extremely pleased to see the House advance Senate Bill 2 that includes returning a billion dollars back to Hoosier taxpayers in the form of an automatic taxpayer refund. After all, this is the reason I called the General Assembly back into special session and I’m grateful they have acted swiftly and collaboratively to advance this much needed bill to third reading in the House tomorrow. No less important is the package of robust programming to strengthen the health outcomes for Hoosier women and babies. The contents of this current bill now reflect strong contributions from all corners of the General Assembly and I look forward to signing it as soon as it arrives on my desk.”