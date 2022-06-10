Indiana Governor on Purdue University leadership

Gov. Holcomb issues statement on Purdue University leadership

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (STL.News) Following the announcement of President Mitch Daniels stepping down from Purdue University, Governor Eric J. Holcomb issued the following statement:

“My partner and friend, President Daniels, is part of a generation of proud Boilermakers who take small steps and turn them into giant leaps. Purdue University always has been a world class institution with successful graduates spanning the globe, and Mitch has taken the university to even higher levels.

During his 10 years at the helm, Mitch has delivered higher education at the highest proven value, from freezing tuition during his entire tenure, to creating a national online university, establishing a network of Indiana STEM charter schools, and making record investments in world-class research.

He has always kept Purdue’s land-grant mission as its core strategy and spent each day opening the doors of higher education to every Hoosier willing to put in the work to be a Boilermaker.

I am eager to work with Dr. Mung Chiang as he takes the reins. I know he has had the opportunity to learn from the best and will keep the university’s forward motion moving at a fast pace.”