Politics

Indiana Governor on Death of Captain Matthew Tomkiewicz

March 21, 2022
Maryam Shah

Indiana Gov. Holcomb issues statement in response to Marine killed overseas

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (STL.News) Governor Eric J. Holcomb released a statement regarding the death of USMC Captain Matthew Tomkiewicz of Fort Wayne who died in the line of duty while taking part in NATO military exercises in Norway.

“Janet and I send our sincere condolences to Captain Matthew Tomkiewicz’s family and friends, especially in the tough days ahead.  We ask all Hoosiers to surround the family with love and never-ending appreciation for all Captain Tomkiewicz gave to our state and nation.”