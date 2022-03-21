Indiana Governor on Death of Captain Matthew Tomkiewicz

Indiana Gov. Holcomb issues statement in response to Marine killed overseas

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (STL.News) Governor Eric J. Holcomb released a statement regarding the death of USMC Captain Matthew Tomkiewicz of Fort Wayne who died in the line of duty while taking part in NATO military exercises in Norway.

“Janet and I send our sincere condolences to Captain Matthew Tomkiewicz’s family and friends, especially in the tough days ahead. We ask all Hoosiers to surround the family with love and never-ending appreciation for all Captain Tomkiewicz gave to our state and nation.”