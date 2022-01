INDIANAPOLIS, IN (STL.News) Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb will deliver his 2022 State of the State address on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, to a joint session of the Indiana General Assembly in the House of Representatives chamber. The address will begin at 7 p.m. ET and is expected to fit in a 30-minute window.

The State of the State address will be live-streamed online at https://in.gov/gov/live.