Indiana Governor Holcomb Makes Appointments

Gov. Holcomb Makes Appointments to Various Boards and Commissions
INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions.
Board of Trustees of Purdue University
The governor made one reappointment to the board, who will serve until July 1, 2025:
- Malcolm DeKryger (DeMotte), president and co-owner of Belstra Milling Company
Commission for Higher Education
The governor made three reappointments to the commission:
- Anne Bowen (Terre Haute), MBA student at Indiana State University, who will serve until June 30, 2024
- Al Hubbard (Indianapolis), co-founder of E&A Industries, who will serve until June 30, 2025
- Christopher LaMothe (Indianapolis), former CEO of Elevate Ventures, who will serve until June 30, 2026
The governor also made three new appointments to the commission, who will serve until June 30, 2026:
- Mike Daigle (South Bend), CEO and executive director of the St. Joseph County Airport Authority
- Nancy Jordan (Fort Wayne), senior consultant with Bulldog Consulting Services
- Tom Saunders (Lewisville), retiring state representative
Governor’s Workforce Cabinet
The governor made three new appointments to the cabinet, who will serve until December 31, 2023:
- Theresa Koleszar (Brownsburg), director of the Bureau of Rehabilitation Services with FSSA
- Marilyn Pitzulo (Indianapolis), associate chief of workforce strategy and design with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development
- Steve Schreckengast (Lafayette), president and co-founder of Citation Homes, Inc.
State Ethics Commission
The governor made two reappointments to the commission, who will serve until December 31, 2025:
- Corrinne Finnerty (North Vernon), principal at McConnell Finnerty PC
- Katherine Noel (Kokomo), principal at Noel Law, who will also continue her service as chair of the commission.
The governor also made one new appointment to the commission, who will serve until July 31, 2026:
- John Krauss (Indianapolis), former and founding director of the Indiana University Public Policy Institute
State Lottery Commission
The governor made one reappointment to the commission, who will serve until June 30, 2026:
- Norman Gurwitz (Indianapolis), consultant and former executive vice president, corporate counsel, and director of human resources for Emmis Communications Corporation
The governor also made one new appointment to the commission, who will serve until June 30, 2026:
- Roger Utzinger (Carmel), management consultant