Indiana Governor Holcomb Makes Appointments

Gov. Holcomb Makes Appointments to Various Boards and Commissions

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (STL.News) Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions.

Board of Trustees of Indiana State University

The governor made one new appointment to the board, who will serve until June 30, 2024:

Robert Lowe (Carmel), vice president of people and culture for Republic Airlines

Board of Trustees of Indiana University

The governor made two reappointments to the board, who will serve until July 1, 2025:

William “Quinn” Buckner (Bloomington), vice president of communications for Pacers Sports & Entertainment

Cindy Lucchese (Indianapolis), chief strategy officer with Penske Entertainment

Board of Trustees of Ivy Tech Community College of Indiana

The governor made four reappointments to the board, who will serve until June 30, 2025:

Terry Anker (Carmel), chairman of The Anker Consulting Group, Inc.

Michael Dora (Rushville), retired agricultural specialist

Larry Garatoni (Mishawaka), CEO of HQ Investments

Paula Hughes-Schuh (Fort Wayne), CEO of YWCA Northeast Indiana

The governor also made one new appointment to the board, who will serve until June 30, 2025:

Jen Dekker (Lafyette), corporate controller at Citation Homes, Inc.

Board of Trustees of Purdue University

The governor made one reappointment to the board, who will serve until July 1, 2025:

Lawrence “Sonny” Beck (Atlanta), CEO of Beck’s Superior Hybrids

The governor also made one new appointment to the board, who will serve until July 1, 2025:

Shawn Taylor (Houston), former franchise owner/operator and former limited partner/owner of the Houston Astros

Board of Trustees of the University of Southern Indiana

The governor made three reappointments to the board, who will serve until June 30, 2026:

Harold Calloway (Evansville), retired State Farm Insurance agent

John Dunn (Evansville), CEO of Dunn Hospitality Group

Christine Keck (Evansville), managing director of federal government affairs with CenterPoint Energy

Early Learning Advisory Committee

The governor made two reappointments to the committee:

Tonia Carriger (Indianapolis), program director of the Indiana Head Start State Collaboration Office Family & Social Services Agency, who will serve until June 30, 2025.

Betsy Delgado (Carmel), senior vice president and chief mission and education officer with Goodwill of Central & Southern Indiana, who will serve until June 30, 2024.

The governor also made five new appointments to the committee:

Erin Donovan (New Castle), associate professor and early childhood department chair with Ivy Tech Community College, who will serve until June 30, 2024.

Lisa Johnson (Hammond), CEO of Lisa’s Safe Haven Child Care, who will serve until June 30, 2024.

Rob Moorhead (Aurora), superintendent of the South Ripley Community School Corporation, who will serve until June 30, 2025.

Sherry Searles (North Manchester), child care and early learning coalition director for Launch Pad with the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce, who will serve until June 30, 2025.

Maureen Weber (Indianapolis), president & chief executive officer of Early Learning Indiana, who will serve until June 30, 2024. The governor also appointed her to serve as chair of the committee.

Governor’s Workforce Cabinet

The governor made three new appointments to the cabinet, who will serve until December 31, 2023:

Loren King (Lafyette), CEO and co-founder of Trinitas

Dan Peterson (Bloomington), vice president of industry and government affairs for Cook Group Incorporated

David Shane (Indianapolis), retired CEO of Lacy Diversified Industries

Indiana State Board of Nursing

The governor made one reappointment to the board, who will serve until June 30, 2026:

Kim Cooper (Terre Haute), dean of the Ivy Tech Terre Haute School of Nursing

The governor also made one new appointment to the board, who will serve until June 30, 2026:

Dr. Julian Gallegos (West Lafayette), clinical associate professor and director of the doctor of nursing practice program with Purdue University

Indiana State Fair Board

The governor made one new appointment to the board, who will serve until September 30, 2023:

Elisha Modisett Kemp (Sheridan), state government and industry affairs leader with Corteva Agriscience

Indiana War Memorials Commission

The governor made three reappointments to the commission, who will serve until December 31, 2024:

Brigadier General Felicia Brokaw (Indianapolis), assistant chief of staff with United States Forces Korea

Jerry Griffis (Muncie), veteran and former Delaware County veterans service officer

CT Montgomery (Princeton), veteran and former Gibson County auditor

The governor also made one new appointment to the commission, who will serve until December 31, 2024: