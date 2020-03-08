Indiana Governor Holcomb Announces First Coronavirus Case, Declares Public Health Emergency

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (STL.News) Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb Friday signed an executive order declaring a public health emergency to increase coordination across all levels of government in the state’s response to coronavirus. This is also a step in making Indiana eligible for federal dollars to respond to the outbreak.

“With the help of our federal, state and local partners, Indiana is responding to this case as we have planned and prepared for weeks,” Gov. Holcomb said. “The Hoosier who has been diagnosed has taken responsible steps to stay isolated.”

This morning, Gov. Holcomb and the Indiana State Department of Health confirmed the first case of coronavirus in a Marion County resident with a recent history of travel to a Boston event tied to several cases in other states.

ISDH is working closely with the Marion County Public Health Department, Community Hospital North and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ensure that any close contacts of the patient are identified and monitored and that all infection control protocols are being followed. State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG, said the adult patient has been in quarantine since arriving back in Indianapolis and that the risk to the general public is low.

Boston Coronavirus News