Governor Eric Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags in the State of Indiana to be flown at half-staff to honor and remember the victims of the horrific tragedy in Highland Park, IL.

Per President Biden’s order, flags should be flown at half-staff immediately until sunset, Saturday, July 9. Gov. Holcomb is asking businesses and residents in Indiana to lower their flags.