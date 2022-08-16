Indiana Governor appoints Stephen Jones

Gov. Holcomb appoints Stephen Jones as new state fire marshal

INDIANAPOLIS, (STL.News) Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced he has selected Brownsburg Fire Territory Fire Marshal Stephen Jones to serve as the Indiana state fire marshal.

“Fire Marshal Jones brings 38 years of experience to the State of Indiana, and his expertise makes him the right person to lead our work in improving public safety for Hoosiers,” Gov. Holcomb said. “He will continue to promote fire prevention efforts and brings incredible investigation experience to the state.”

Jones began his career as a firefighter and emergency medical technician in 1984 in central Indiana. He became a career firefighter in Pike Township (Marion County) in 1989 and served as deputy fire marshal, safety and training officer, HAZMAT training coordinator, fire inspector, deputy chief of administration and division chief of prevention services. In 2013, he became fire marshal in Brownsburg, where he oversees building code enforcement, fire investigation and public education and community risk reduction.

Gov. Holcomb appointed former state fire marshal Joel Thacker as the executive director of the Indiana Department of Homeland Security in June. The fire marshal leads the Indiana Department of Homeland Security Division of Fire and Building Safety. The division investigates suspicious fires, promotes fire prevention and enforces fire and building safety codes in all public buildings, among other duties.

Jones will begin his new position Aug. 29.

