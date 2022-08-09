Indiana Governor Appointed Stephenie K. Gookins

Gov. Holcomb announces Judicial Appointment for Hamilton County Superior Court Vacancy

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced Stephenie K. Gookins as his appointment to the Hamilton County Superior Court. Ms. Gookins succeeds Judge Gail Bardach who retired July 1, 2022.

Ms. Gookins currently is a partner in the law firm of Terry & Gookins and has been in private practice in Hamilton County since 2000. Additionally, she has served as a public defender in various Hamilton County courts for the past 21 years. Ms. Gookins received a bachelor of science from Indiana University and a law degree from the Indiana University McKinney School of Law.

Ms. Gookins will be sworn in as the Judge of the Hamilton County Superior Court on a date to be determined.