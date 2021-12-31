Indiana Governor Appointed Mark Telloyan

Gov. Holcomb Announces a Judicial Appointment for St. Joseph County Superior Court

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (STL.News) Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced Mark Telloyan as his appointment for St. Joseph County Superior Court.

Telloyan practices law from his own firm in South Bend with a focus on bankruptcy cases. He also teaches at Notre Dame Law School, Grace College and Goshen College. Prior to opening his own firm, Telloyan worked for the St. Joseph prosecutor’s office for two years and before that served as a law clerk for Judge Sanford Brook. Since 2015, he has served on the St. Joseph County Council.

Telloyan earned an undergraduate degree from Pillsbury Baptist Bible College, a law degree from Notre Dame Law School, a Master of Arts from Minnesota State University and a Master of Education from Seattle Pacific University.

He is filling the vacancy left by Judge Steven Hostettler who retired in Sept. 2021. Telloyan will be sworn in on a date to be determined.