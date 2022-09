INDIANAPOLIS (STL.News) Governor Eric J. Holcomb will announce his appointment to serve on the Indiana Court of Appeals and replace the position vacated by Judge Edward W. Najam, Jr. due to retirement.

WHO:

Gov. Holcomb

Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush

WHEN:

1:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022

WHERE:

Indiana Statehouse

Governor’s Office, RM 206

200 W Washington St.

Indianapolis, IN 46204

