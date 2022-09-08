Indiana Governor Announces Judicial Appointment

Gov. Holcomb Announces Judicial Appointment for Crawford County Circuit Court Vacancy

INDIANAPOLIS (STL.News) Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced Justin Brandt Mills as his appointment to the Crawford County Circuit Court. Mr. Mills succeeds Judge Sabrina Bell who resigned on July 15, 2022.

Mr. Mills has been in private practice since 2011 and has practiced in Crawford County since 2014. He previously served as a deputy prosecutor in Crawford County. In 2007, Mr. Mills received a bachelor of science from Indiana State University and a law degree from the Southern University Law Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana in 2011.

Justin Brandt Mills will be sworn in as the Judge of the Crawford County Circuit Court on a mutually agreeable date to be determined.

