Indiana Governor Announces Early Literacy Investment

Gov. Holcomb and Indiana Department of Education to announce Statewide Early Literacy Investment

(STL.News) Gov. Eric J. Holcomb will join Indiana Sec. of Education Dr. Katie Jenner to unveil a major investment to support reading development for students statewide.

WHO:

Gov. Holcomb

Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Sec. of Education

Dr. Joe Cronk, Anderson Superintendent

Dr. Val Scott, principal, Eastside Elementary School

WHEN:

10:00 a.m. EDT, Thursday, Aug. 18

WHERE:

Eastside Elementary School

844 N Scatterfield Rd.

Anderson, IN 46012

Read more news related to Indiana: