Indiana Governor Announces Early Literacy Investment

Gov. Holcomb and Indiana Department of Education to announce Statewide Early Literacy Investment
(STL.News) Gov. Eric J. Holcomb will join Indiana Sec. of Education Dr. Katie Jenner to unveil a major investment to support reading development for students statewide.
WHO:
Gov. Holcomb
Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Sec. of Education
Dr. Joe Cronk, Anderson Superintendent
Dr. Val Scott, principal, Eastside Elementary School
WHEN:
10:00 a.m. EDT, Thursday, Aug. 18
WHERE:
Eastside Elementary School
844 N Scatterfield Rd.
Anderson, IN 46012
