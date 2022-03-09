Indiana Government on conclusion of legislative session

Indiana Governor Holcomb statement on the conclusion of the 2022 legislative session

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (STL.News) Governor Eric J. Holcomb issued the following statement regarding the close of the 2022 legislative session.

“I’m pleased our agenda items have passed and more importantly that taxpayers will feel the benefits of tax cuts, elimination and refunds. We’ll get to work with the new tools we’ve obtained, and I’ll immediately turn my attention to the careful review of all remaining legislation soon to arrive on my desk.”