Indiana Gov. Holcomb to Provide Updates in the Fight Against COVID-19

(STL.News) – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb, the Indiana State Department of Health and other state leaders will host a virtual media briefing to provide updates on COVID-19 and its impact on Indiana.
WHO: Gov. Holcomb
State Health Commissioner Kristina Box, M.D., FACOG
Chief Medical Officer for the Family and Social Services Administration Daniel Rusyniak, M.D.
WHEN: 2:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, August 12
Media outlets that wish to broadcast the press conference live are encouraged to use the high quality livestream. The livestream is also available to the public.