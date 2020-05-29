Indiana Gov. Holcomb to Provide Updates in the Fight Against COVID-19
(STL.News) – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb, the Indiana State Department of Health and other state leaders will host a virtual media briefing to provide updates on COVID-19 and its impact on Indiana.
WHO: Gov. Holcomb
State Health Commissioner Kristina Box, M.D., FACOG
Department of Workforce Development Commissioner Fred Payne
Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger
Indiana Economic Development Corporation Chief of Staff Luke Bosso
WHEN: 2:30 p.m. ET, Friday, May 29