Indiana Gov. Holcomb to Provide Updates in the Fight Against COVID-19
(STL.News) – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb, the Indiana State Department of Health and other state leaders will host a virtual media briefing to provide updates on COVID-19 and its impact on Indiana.
WHO: Gov. Holcomb
State Health Commissioner Kristina Box, M.D., FACOG
Executive Director Indiana Department of Homeland Security Stephen Cox
Department of Workforce Development Commissioner Fred Payne
Indiana Economic Development Corporation Chief of Staff Luke Bosso
WHEN: 2:30 p.m. ET, Friday, May 22