Indiana Gov. Holcomb to Provide Updates in the Fight Against COVID-19

(STL.News) – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb, the Indiana State Department of Health and other state leaders will host a virtual media briefing to provide updates on COVID-19 and its impact on Indiana.

WHO: Gov. Holcomb

State Health Commissioner Kristina Box, M.D., FACOG

Executive Director Indiana Department of Homeland Security Stephen Cox

Department of Workforce Development Commissioner Fred Payne

Indiana Economic Development Corporation Chief of Staff Luke Bosso

WHEN: 2:30 p.m. ET, Friday, May 22

