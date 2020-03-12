Indiana Gov. Holcomb Statement on the Conclusion of the 2020 Legislative Session

(STL.News) – Governor Eric J. Holcomb offered the following statement regarding the conclusion of the 2020 legislative session.

“This legislative session, Senator Bray, Speaker emeritus Bosma, Speaker Huston and the rest of the General Assembly navigated a series of important issues that matter to Hoosiers. I’m grateful for all the legislative support my Next Level Agenda achieved. While short sessions go fast, we got significant work done while continuing our track record of fiscal stability, which positions our state to face any unexpected challenges – including the current coronavirus outbreak.”

